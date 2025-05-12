Eurovision 2025: Remember Monday 75/1 to end wait for UK win

Remember Monday aim to be first UK winner since 1997

Sweden favourites to win Eurovision this Saturday

Austria also leading contenders in the Betfair market

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place this Saturday (17 May) and fans hoping that the UK's 28-year wait for a winner is going to come to an end must hope the Betfair odds have it wrong.

The market does not make pretty reading for UK supporters with this year's entry - "What The Hell Just Happened?" by female trio Remember Monday - is 75/176.00 to triumph in Basel.

UK entry 75/1 for Eurovision glory

The country-pop trio, which consists of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, formed at school over a decade ago and are looking forward to representing their country on their biggest night of their careers so far this weekend.

Their dynamic performances indicate that they will give it everything they've got but the market does not fancy their chances of success.

The UK has not enjoyed a Eurovision winner since 1997 when Katrina and the Waves brought the trophy back to Blighty for the fifth time in the competition's history.

Three years ago the UK finished second, with Sam Ryder's "Spaceman", but since then they have finished 25th in 2023 and 18th last year.

Listen to UK Eurovision entry - What the Hell Just Happened?

Sweden odds-on to win Eurovision 2025

So if not the UK then which country does the market fancy to win Eurovision 2025?

You may not be surprised to learn that Sweden are the runaway favourites at 5/61.84 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The seven-time winners are represented by KAJ's "Bara Bada Bastu", a rousing number that is likely to get those in the arena going on Saturday night. But will it appeal to those watching further afield - the judges from each country and the televoters?

Several experts, including Betting.Betfair's Kevin Hatchard in his in-depth preview of the first semi-final, do not believe Sweden is a shoo-in for more Eurovision success.

At l11/4] Austria are Sweden's main rivals in the outright winner market. In fact, it the odds indicate that it is a two-horse race, with the next shortest price the 12/113.00 on France.

The competition starts on May 13 in Switzerland, with the finale airing live from Basel on May 17.

We will have further Eurovision previews throughout the week on Betting.Betfair with the best betting tips for the big night.