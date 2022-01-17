Who will win Dancing on Ice? Regan Gascoigne backed to dazzle

His father was known for silky skills on the football field, so will Regan Gascoigne - son of England legend Gazza - dazzle audiences with his moves on the new series of Dancing on Ice?

Bettors think so, as the market on the outright winner of this year's show - which kicked off last night on ITV - currently has the 25-year-old as the favourite.

Gascoigne began dancing early and was enrolled at a ballet school from the age of eight, so this is no mere celebrity jolly for him. He's a big fan of the show and determined to triumph with partner Karina Manta.

Ballroom professional Brendan Cole 3/1 comes next in the betting and knows all about TV dance contests after starring on Strictly for more than a decade. He said on Sunday that the ITV show was a tougher challenge than anything he experienced on its BBC rival.

The American singer and dancer has been a household name since her time in the Pussycat Dolls.

The market is chock-full of dance talent, with S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens 17/2 expected to perform well and Love Island contestant Liberty Poole 13/2 already impressing.

Even Bez, the Happy Mondays man who's been shaking his maracas for the best part of four decades and unexpectedly won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, can't be ruled out at 22/1.

Dancing On Ice - Outright winner odds

11/4 - Regan Gascoigne

3/1 -Brendan Cole

10/3 - Kimberly Wyatt

13/2 - Liberty Poole

17/2 -Rachel Stevens

10/1 -Kye Whyte

12/1 - Connor Ball

16/1 - Ben Foden, Stef Reid

22/1 - Bez, Ria Hebden

25/1 - Sally Dynevor