</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="/betting-explained/">Betting Explained </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html&rfr=977217">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-13-1-tip-and-10-1-bet-builder-070224-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: Find 13/1 assist tip and 10/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-seven-tempting-bets-for-saturday-from-2120-to-103-080224-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Seven tempting bets for Saturday from 21/20 to 10/3</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/betfair-super-saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-back-iberico-lord-and-66-1-outsider-in-betfair-hurdle-080224-166.html">Betfair Super Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Iberico Lord and 66/1 outsider in Betfair Hurdle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-7-1-gordons-return-to-kempton-can-see-him-win-again-080224-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/1 Gordon's return to Kempton can see him win again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/cheltenham-festival-focus-the-dublin-racing-festival-debrief-050224-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: The Dublin Racing Festival debrief</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-the-punters-in-play-blog-read-thoughts-on-phoenix-open-qatar-masters-080224-721.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Wu and Lombard set pace in Qatar</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-pga-tour-waste-management-phoenix-open-and-dp-world-tour-qatar-masters-060224-204.html">Golf Tips: Experts' Phoenix Open and Qatar Masters best bets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/qatar-masters-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-66-1-to-80-1-060224-719.html">Qatar Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 66/1 to 80/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/australia-v-west-indies-first-t20-tips-windies-have-a-chance-in-the-chase-080224-194.html">Australia v West Indies First T20 Tips: Windies have a chance in the chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-juiced-up-jourg-can-down-giants-next-070224-194.html">ILt20 and SAT20 tips: Juiced-up Joburg can down Giants next</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-joburg-could-sack-royals-campaign-060224-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Joburg could sack Royals campaign</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-our-outright-pick-sinner-favoured-to-win-270124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Outright pick Sinner favoured to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-and-betting-preview-back-medvedevs-experience-81-to-win-through-in-f-270124-186.html">Australian Open Men's Final: Back Medvedev's experience @ 8/1 to win through in five setter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-defending-champion-to-win-again-260124-1305.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Defending champion to win again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-and-latest-betting-news-from-betfairs-washington-dc-fact-finding-mission-060224-1308.html">US Election 2024 live from Washington D.C: Trump's odds stand firm</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-odds-should-donald-trump-be-the-favourite-070224-171.html">US Election 2024: Should Donald Trump be the favourite?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/by-election-odds-labour-favourites-in-wellingborough-kingswood-and-rochdale-050224-204.html">By-Election Odds: Labour favourites to complete February hat-trick</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sport</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html">Six Nations Betting Tips: England to stay in title hunt with Wales victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-france-to-topple-champions-ireland-in-heavyweight-opener-290124-624.html">Six Nations Betting Tips: France to topple champions Ireland in heavyweight opener</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-and-predictions-tournament-preview-back-france-to-rebound-from-world-cup-blow-240124-624.html">Six Nations Tips: Back France to rebound from World Cup blow with title</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lviii-tips-san-francisco-49ers-v-kansas-city-chiefs-best-bets-predictions-070224-1063.html">Super Bowl LVIII Tips: Stick or twist with the Chiefs in Vegas?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-predictions-san-francisco-49ers-v-kansas-city-chiefs-tips-mike-carlson-backs-unders-in-12-bets-for-vegas-080224-815.html">Super Bowl LVIII: Mike Carlson's 12 bets for a close game in Vegas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/ultimate-guide-to-the-super-bowl-2024-how-to-bet-on-the-nfl-predictions-and-betting-tips-for-vegas-showdown-070224-629.html">Ultimate Guide to the Super Bowl 2024: Education, Predictions and Betting Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Horse Racing Cup.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Serial Winners </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/e70fac1d5de775907f27710420ecda29f86a10d8.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Six Nations Betting Tips: England to stay in title hunt with Wales victory</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/simon-mail/">Simon Mail</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-02-08">08 February 2024</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Six Nations Betting Tips: England to stay in title hunt with Wales victory", "name": "Six Nations Betting Tips: England to stay in title hunt with Wales victory", "description": "The second round of the Six Nations takes place this weekend and Simon Mail previews games including England v Wales and Scotland v France...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-08T17:59:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-08T19:02:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The second round of the Six Nations takes place this weekend and Simon Mail previews games including England v Wales and Scotland v France... England tested in Italy opener Scotland bid to topple France Ireland target grand slam repeat England v WalesSaturday, 16:45Live on ITV England avoid early scare in Rome England ended a run of four opening defeats in the Six Nations but were made to work very hard for their victory in Italy. Trailing at half-time, Steve Borthwick's team recovered to grind out a 27-24 victory to set them up for this weekend's clash at home to Wales. Alex Mitchell's second-half try helped England rally but the margin of victory was an eye opener and the team remain a work in progress. Five debutants featured in Italy, with flanker Ethan Roots the standout performer in the victory. England have selected an unchanged team for the first time since the 2019 World Cup final. Wales lost their extraordinary opener against Scotland but only after a remarkable fightback in Cardiff. Warren Gatland's team looked down and out, trailing 27-0 but scored four tries to give their opponents an almighty scare. The way Wales finished the 27-26 defeat will give them momentum to take to Twickenham. Gatland has made seven change for this weekend, with centre George North fit to make his 50th appearance in the Six Nations. Fly-half Ioan Lloyd, Tomos Williams and Alex Mann are promoted to the team after instigating last week's second-half comeback. England have won three of the last four matches against Wales and home advantage should again tip the balance in their favour. The last four contests have been settled by no more than 10 points and this is likely to follow suit. England's attack has not been blowing opponents away and a victory by up to 12 points at [2.32] stands out at Twickenham. Back England to win by 1-12 points @ [2.32] Bet now Scotland v FranceSaturday, 14:15Live on BBC One Scotland end wait for Cardiff win Scotland made a winning start to the tournament after their thrilling win against Wales and will face a major test of their credentials against wounded France this weekend. Gregor Townsend's team secured Scotland's first victory in Cardiff for 22 years but only after holding off a fierce fightback. Duhan van der Merwe scored twice to help Scotland race into a 27-0 lead before almost squandering their huge advantage. Co-captain Rory Darge is fit to start in the back row with Jamie Ritchie missing out on a place in the team. Grant Gilchrist returns from a ban to replace injured lock Richie Gray. France must recover from their opening night defeat against Ireland. The pre-tournament favourites were well below par and could not recover after the sending off of lock Paul Willemse. France undoubtedly missed the flair and touch of Antoine Dupont but Damian Penaud remains a likely matchwinner after another try in Marseille. Scotland, with fly-half Finn Russell offering a major attacking outlet, are a tempting proposition as slight outsiders at [2.86] with France uneasy favourites at [1.61]. A reaction can be expected from Fabien Galthie's team after their opening loss but playing at Murrayfield is not easy. Scotland won their last match played in Edinburgh against France two years ago and the hosts appeal with a five-point handicap advantage. The last two clashes have both resulted in Scotland staying within five points. Back Scotland +5 to win @ [Evens] Bet now Ireland v ItalySunday, 15:00Live on ITV Champions Ireland stun France Ireland started their grand slam defence with an outstanding victory in France on the opening night. Their dominant win emphasised Ireland are the team to beat again this year in the Six Nations. It also proved there was no hangover from their World Cup disappointment for Andy Farrell's team. The 38-17 win was their biggest victory away to France with Ireland running in five tries. Early scores from Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne put the champions in control and they would not relent to assume firm favouritism for the title. Italy came away with plenty of credit from their opener against England but were once again beaten. Tries from Alessandro Garbisi and Tommaso Allan earned Italy a half-time lead in Gonzalo Quesada's first match in charge as they gave England a scare in Rome. Ireland are unbackable to win this match with the outcome surely a formality. Italy though showed enough promise, in outscoring England by three tries to two, to side with them given a healthy handicap advantage. Ireland's margin of victories in last year's two matches against Italy was kept within 16 points. Italy look worth supporting given a 34-point head start in Dublin. Back Italy +34 to win @ [Evens] Bet now Read Six Nations previews and get tips on Betting.Betfair Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/george ford italy.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/george ford italy.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/george ford italy.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Simon Mail", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/simon_mail" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/george ford italy.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/george ford italy.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/george ford italy.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/george ford italy.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="George Ford playing for England"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">George Ford scored 17 points in England's win in Italy</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977217">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.224401723" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.224401723">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Six%20Nations%20Betting%20Tips%3A%20England%20to%20stay%20in%20title%20hunt%20with%20Wales%20victory&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html&text=Six%20Nations%20Betting%20Tips%3A%20England%20to%20stay%20in%20title%20hunt%20with%20Wales%20victory" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The second round of the Six Nations takes place this weekend and Simon Mail previews games including England v Wales and Scotland v France...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>England tested in Italy opener</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Scotland bid to topple France</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Ireland target grand slam repeat</h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/rugby-union/the-six-nations/england-v-wales-betting-32993723">England v Wales</a><br>Saturday, 16:45<br>Live on ITV</strong></p><h2>England avoid early scare in Rome</h2><p></p><p>England ended a run of four opening defeats in the <strong>Six Nations</strong> but were made to work very hard for their victory in Italy. Trailing at half-time, Steve Borthwick's team recovered to grind out a 27-24 victory to set them up for this weekend's clash at home to Wales.</p><p><span>Alex Mitchell's second-half try helped England rally but the margin of victory was an eye opener and the team remain a work in progress. Five debutants featured in Italy, with flanker <strong>Ethan Roots </strong>the standout performer in the victory. England have selected an unchanged team for the first time since the 2019 World Cup final.</span></p><p><span>Wales lost their extraordinary opener against Scotland but only after a remarkable fightback in Cardiff. <strong>Warren Gatland's team</strong> looked down and out, trailing 27-0 but scored four tries to give their opponents an almighty scare. </span></p><p><span>The way Wales finished the 27-26 defeat will give them momentum to take to Twickenham. Gatland has made seven change for this weekend, with centre George North fit to make his 50th appearance in the Six Nations. Fly-half <strong>Ioan Lloyd</strong>, Tomos Williams and Alex Mann are promoted to the team after instigating last week's second-half comeback. </span></p><p><span>England have won three of the last four matches against Wales and home advantage should again tip the balance in their favour. The last four contests have been settled by no more than 10 points and this is likely to follow suit. <strong>England's attack</strong> has not been blowing opponents away and a victory by up to 12 points at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.224401723"><b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b></a> stands out at Twickenham.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back England to win by 1-12 points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.224401723" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/rugby-union/the-six-nations/scotland-v-france-betting-32993722">Scotland v France</a><br>Saturday, 14:15<br>Live on BBC One</strong></p><h2>Scotland end wait for Cardiff win</h2><p></p><p>Scotland made a winning start to the tournament after their thrilling win against Wales and will face a major test of their credentials against wounded France this weekend. <strong>Gregor Townsend's team</strong> secured Scotland's first victory in Cardiff for 22 years but only after holding off a fierce fightback.</p><p><span>Duhan van der Merwe scored twice to help Scotland race into a 27-0 lead before almost squandering their huge advantage. Co-captain <strong>Rory Darge</strong> is fit to start in the back row with Jamie Ritchie missing out on a place in the team. Grant Gilchrist returns from a ban to replace injured lock Richie Gray.</span></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/finn%20russell%20wales.600x338.jpg"><img alt="finn russell wales.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/assets_c/2024/02/finn%20russell%20wales-thumb-640xauto-213468.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p>France must recover from their opening night defeat against Ireland. The pre-tournament favourites were well below par and could not recover after the sending off of lock <span>Paul Willemse. France undoubtedly missed the flair and touch of Antoine Dupont but <strong>Damian Penaud</strong> remains a likely matchwinner after another try in Marseille. </span></p><p><span></span>Scotland, with fly-half Finn Russell offering a major attacking outlet, are a tempting proposition as slight outsiders at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/rugby-union/the-six-nations/scotland-v-france-betting-32993722"><b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.86</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b></a> with France uneasy favourites at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/rugby-union/the-six-nations/scotland-v-france-betting-32993722"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b></a>. A reaction can be expected from Fabien Galthie's team after their opening loss but playing at <strong>Murrayfield</strong> is not easy. Scotland won their last match played in Edinburgh against France two years ago and the hosts appeal with a five-point handicap advantage. The last two clashes have both resulted in Scotland staying within five points.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Scotland +5 to win @ [Evens]</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/rugby-union/the-six-nations/scotland-v-france/e-32993722" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/rugby-union/the-six-nations/ireland-v-italy-betting-32993865">Ireland v Italy</a><br>Sunday, 15:00<br>Live on ITV</strong></p><h2>Champions Ireland stun France</h2><p></p><p>Ireland started their <strong>grand slam defence</strong> with an outstanding victory in France on the opening night. Their dominant win emphasised Ireland are the team to beat again this year in the Six Nations. It also proved there was no hangover from their World Cup disappointment for Andy Farrell's team.</p><p>The 38-17 win was their biggest victory away to France with Ireland running in five tries. Early scores from<strong> </strong><span><strong>Jamison Gibson-Park</strong> and Tadhg Beirne put the champions in control and they would not relent to assume firm favouritism for the title. </span></p><p><span>Italy came away with plenty of credit from their opener against England but were once again beaten. Tries from Alessandro Garbisi and Tommaso Allan earned <strong>Italy</strong> a half-time lead in Gonzalo Quesada's first match in charge as they gave England a scare in Rome.<em> </em></span></p><p><span>Ireland are unbackable to win this match with the outcome surely a formality. Italy though showed enough promise, in outscoring England by three tries to two, to side with them given a healthy <strong>handicap advantage</strong>. Ireland's margin of victories in last year's two matches against Italy was kept within 16 points. Italy look worth supporting given a 34-point head start in Dublin. </span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Italy +34 to win @ [Evens]</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/rugby-union/the-six-nations/ireland-v-italy/e-32993865?tabId=YeqX9BMAACMAiMuL#handicap" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/"><strong>Read Six Nations previews and get tips on Betting.Betfair</strong></a></h3><hr><h3>Follow Simon's bets on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/">@watfordtipster</a></h3><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.224401723">Back England to win by 1-12 points @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> </a> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/rugby-union/the-six-nations/scotland-v-france/e-32993722">Back Scotland +5 @ [Evens] </a> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/rugby-union/the-six-nations/ireland-v-italy/e-32993865?tabId=YeqX9BMAACMAiMuL#handicap">Back Italy +34 @ [Evens] </a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.224401723" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>The Six Nations: England v Wales (Winning Margin)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 10 February, 4.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>England 1 - 12</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="England 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="2.34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12390410">2.34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="England 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="3.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12390410">3.9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>England to win by 13 +</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="England to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="2.08" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12479666">2.08</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="England to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="2.38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12479666">2.38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="246289">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="920" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="246289">920</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wales 1 - 12</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wales 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12390210">6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wales 1 - 12" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="8.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12390210">8.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wales to win by 13 +</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wales to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12479665">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wales to win by 13 +" data-market_id="1.224401723" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12479665">50</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html%23gobet-1.224401723">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html%23gobet-1.224401723&rfr=977217">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977217">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.224401723" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/rugby-union/market/1.224401723">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Six%20Nations%20Betting%20Tips%3A%20England%20to%20stay%20in%20title%20hunt%20with%20Wales%20victory&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Frugby%2Frugby-union%2Fsix-nations-betting%2Fsix-nations-betting-tips-england-to-stay-in-title-hunt-with-wales-victory-040224-624.html&text=Six%20Nations%20Betting%20Tips%3A%20England%20to%20stay%20in%20title%20hunt%20with%20Wales%20victory" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-and-predictions-tournament-preview-back-france-to-rebound-from-world-cup-blow-240124-624.html">Six Nations Tips: Back France to rebound from World Cup blow with title</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/france 24.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/france%2024.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-ireland-v-england-france-v-wales-and-scotland-v-italy-100323-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Ireland v England, France v Wales and Scotland v Italy</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/mack hansen.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/mack%20hansen.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/rugby/anthony watson.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/anthony%20watson.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/betfair-super-saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-back-iberico-lord-and-66-1-outsider-in-betfair-hurdle-080224-166.html">Betfair Super Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Iberico Lord and 66/1 outsider in Betfair Hurdle</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports UK</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lviii-tips-san-francisco-49ers-v-kansas-city-chiefs-best-bets-predictions-070224-1063.html">Super Bowl LVIII Tips: Stick or twist with the Chiefs in Vegas?</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayer-leverkusen-v-bayern-munich-bundesliga-tips---back-leaders-to-frustrate-champions-080224-140.html">Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/australia-v-west-indies-first-t20-tips-windies-have-a-chance-in-the-chase-080224-194.html">Australia v West Indies First T20 Tips: Windies have a chance in the chase</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-odds-should-donald-trump-be-the-favourite-070224-171.html">US Election 2024: Should Donald Trump be the favourite?</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">More Six Nations</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Rugby</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/british-lions/">British Lions</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/rabo-pro-12/">Rabo Pro 12</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/match-previews/">Match Previews</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/super-rugby/">Super Rugby</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/lv-cup/">LV= Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/english-rugby/">English Rugby</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/irish-rugby/">Irish Rugby</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/heineken-cup/">Heineken Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international/">International</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/rugby-championship/">Rugby Championship</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/news/">News</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1707419366" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Most read stories
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Betfair Super Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Iberico Lord and 66/1 outsider in Betfair Hurdle
US Sports UK
Super Bowl LVIII Tips: Stick or twist with the Chiefs in Vegas?
Football Betting Tips
Bundesliga Tips: Back leaders to frustrate champions
Cricket Tips
Australia v West Indies First T20 Tips: Windies have a chance in the chase
Politics Betting Tips & Predictions
US Election 2024: Should Donald Trump be the favourite?
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Rugby
Rugby Union
Six Nations
Six Nations Betting Tips: England to stay in title hunt with Wales victory
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
UK Other Sport
Rugby
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Betting Explained
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket