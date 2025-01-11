NFL Wildcard Weekend Predictions & Tips: Back 4/1 Allen to shine and Saquon to score in TD double

The regular season is over and now it's win or go home as we enter play-off football, which always turns things up a notch when teams get depserate and delve deep into their playbooks looking for an edge.

The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs have the week off as top seeds but there's plenty of big names and big teams in action on Wildcard Weekend when 12 become six in the race for the Super Bowl.

So let's just dive right in...

NFL Wildcard Weekend Schedule

Saturday, 11 January

Los Angeles Chargers (5) at Houston Texans (4)

21:30 GMT

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 5/42.25

Spread: Chargers -3

Total Points: 42.5

The Chargers led the league in scoring defence at 17.7 points a game, while Justin Herbert was more efficient than ever before in his career so they measure up pretty well as road favourites. CJ Stroud struggled to muster any offence after big injuries, especially against top 10 defences where Houston went 1-5 and averaged just over 15 points a game - that just won't cut it here. The Texans have a stud defence themselves in terms of sacks and interceptions, leading to 11 of their games going under the total including a 7-1 mark at home.

Pick: Chargers

Recommended Bet Back Chargers to win & under 42.5pts @ SBK 2/1

Pittsburgh Steelers (6) at Baltimore Ravens (3)

01:00 GMT (Sunday morning)

Match Odds: 4/15.00 | 2/111.18

Spread: Ravens -9.5

Total Points: 43.5

The Steelers had Lamar Jackson's number for a while there and dominated the rivalry with eight wins in nine, but Baltimore hammered them around Christmas time as Pittsburgh limped over the line with fourth straight defeats. Russell Wilson's offence has stalled but on both sies of the ball they've been among the worst in the league during their losing run - where they've lost heavily as well.

Jackson's play-off numbers aren't great, he's 2-4 with six interceptions and three fumbles but Baltimore have been so dominant on offence and defence of late that you can't give PIttsburgh too much hope. Plus with their top-ranked rushing attack Baltimore should run it as often as possible with Jackson and Derrick Henry and limited his chances of making mistakes by just firing in no-risk passes to tight end Mark Andrews, who has scored in seven straight games.

Pick: Ravens

Recommended Bet Back Andrews & Henry anytime TD scorers @ SBK 3/1

Sunday, 12 January

Denver Broncos (7) at Buffalo Bills (2)

18:00 GMT

Match Odds: 3/14.00 | 2/91.22

Spread: Bills -8.5

Total Points: 47.5

Buffalo went unbeaten at home this season, Josh Allen was brilliant and they had the second-best attack in the NFL. They also allowed the fewest sacks and only turned it over eight times, so even Denver's stout defence that led the league in sacks will be up against it slowing down these Bills. Bo Nix just got better and better and I expect him to show flashes again, but rookie QBs are 0-5 in road play-off games and even Sean Payton himself is 1-5 away from home in the post-season. If Buffalo continue to play clean football they should have too much. They usually unleash Allen in the play-offs too and with Denver's defence coming for sacks he'll be forced to take off and run, so he's worth backing in rushing yards markets.

Pick: Bills

Recommended Bet Back Josh Allen 25+ rushing yards each half @ SBK 4/1

Green Bay Packers (7) at Philadelphia Eagles (2)

21:30 GMT

Match Odds: 15/82.88 | 2/51.40

Spread: Eagles -4.5

Total Points: 45.5

Philly won their week one meeting in Brazil and at home with Saquon Barkley rested and Jalen Hurts out of concussion protocol then arguably the most talented roster in football should win again. The Packers' defence is the real deal and Josh Jacobs as as good as almost any running back in the league - and they have to feed him plenty to stand a chance of the upset on the road.

Gree Bay slipped up in the NFC North though, going 1-5 against two great sides and Chicago, showing they perhaps come up just short compared to the bigger sies. It's worth backing Jacobs and Henry though in the fetures market.

Pick: Eagles

Recommended Bet Back Josh Jacobs & Saquon Barkley both to score TDs @ SBK 11/4

Washington Commanders (6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3)

01:00 GMT (Monday morning)

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | 8/131.61

Spread: Bucs -3

Total Points: 50.5

Baker Mayfield is such good fun to watch, but so is rookie Jayden Daniels after some of his late heroics, including that Hail Mary against Chicago. Both sides averaged over 28 points and neither side quite has the secondary to prevent big plays - so this is the big shootout candidate of the weekend and even a 50-plus point total line is in danger. The Bucs have the better squad and are at home, but Daniels just has that sprinkle of magic dust about him, and his team are well capable of doing a job here. .

Pick: Commanders

Recommended Bet Back Commanders win & Jayden Daniels rushing 60+ rushng yards SBK 7/2

Monday, 13 January

NFC - Minnesota Vikings (5) at Los Angeles Rams (4)

01:00 GMT (Tuesday morning)

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 6/52.20

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Total Points: 47.5

How Minnesota get over that crushing defeat in Detroit last week will be a major factor here against a side that beat them comfortably in week eight when Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns and Puka Nacua proved too hot to cover. The Rams' home advantage is diluted somewhat though by the game being held in Arizona instead of LA due to ther wildfires there.

The Vikings are obviously a great team after 14 wins but it's Sam Darnold's first play-off game and that counts, while Stafford has a ring and also averages the most passing yards per play-off game in NFL history (307.9) so with a close game I'll just go with the Rams to pinch it.

Pick: Rams