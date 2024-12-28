NFL Week 17 Predictions & Tips: Back big week for Barkley & 7/1 Sunday acca

Back Stafford to shine for Rams @ 13/5 3.60

Bills should have enough to see-off Jets at 13/10 2.30

Back another big game for Saquon Barkley in 3/1 4.00 player props bet

Just two more Sundays of the regular season to go now and there's plenty still up for grabs with teams jostling for final play-off positions and plenty more playing for pride.

There's no time to mess about this week so let's dive right into a fascinating slate of games in the NFL...

NFL Week 17 Schedule

Saturday

Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12)

(Saturday 18:00)

Match Odds: 9/20|15/82.88

Spread: Chargers -4.5

Total Points: 43.5

A long coast-to-coast trip from LA for a cold weather game for the Chargers, but they've had 10 days off to prepare for a Pats squad that contained Josh Allen pretty well and oushed the Bills all the way last week. Jim Harbaugh's side can punch their play-off ticket with a win though and his defence can bounce back here after a couple of tough weeks. Justin Herbert should also have no problem finding Ladd McConkey against New England's dodgy secondary.

Pick: Chargers

Denver Broncos (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

(Saturday 21:30)

Match Odds: 6/42.50|4/71.57

Spread: Bengals -3

Total Points: 49.5

Denver can book a first play-off appearance since 2015 with a win - the Bengals need to win out to even stand a chance, so this has a knockout feel to this game.

Joe Burrow has 250 yards and three touchdown passes in an NFL record seven straight games, but the Bengals are just 4-3 in that stretch as despite Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase topping almost all the QB and WR stats the defence has kept on letting them down. Bo Nix has shown flashes and Sean Payton has had extra time to prepare - and I just don't trust that Bengals defence what push comes to shove.

Pick: Broncos

Sunday

Arizona Cardinals (7-8) at Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

Match Odds: 12/53.40|1/31.33

Spread: Rams -6.5

Total Points: 47.5

The Rams have gone 8-2 after a dodgy start, which included getting hammered in Arizona. The Cards were eliminated last week while a win sends LA into the play-offs, so there's payback as well as the play-offs to play for - and that counts. Arizona allowed 30pts in regulation to Carolina last week, so Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp should flourish.

Rams to win handily but best bet is for Stafford's TD throws.

Pick: Rams

Recommended Bet Back Matthew Stafford 3+ touchdown passes @ SBK 13/5

Dallas Cowboys (7-8) at Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

Match Odds: 5/23.50|2/71.29

Spread: Eagles -7.5

Total Points: 39.5

Philly have QB trouble as they look to lock up the NFC East with Jalen Hurts out and back-up Kenny Pickett dealing with a rib injury. Pickett will start but will largely be handing the ball to Saquon Barkley to run against Dallas' pourous rush defence. Micah Parsons will get plenty of heat on Pickett but the Cowboys can't deal with Barkley, who you can back to have 150+ yards rushing at 3/14.00.

Pick: Eagles

Recommended Bet Back Saquon Barkley 150+ rush yards @ SBK 3/1

Carolina Panthers (4-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

Match Odds: 3/14.00|2/91.22

Spread: Bucs -8.5

Total Points: 48.5

I like Tampa Bay to bounce back after a damaging defeat in Dallas last week, but the Panthers are 6-1 against the spread recently, the best streak in the NFL, and took the Bucs to overtime in their meeting earlier this season, so on the spread I'll back Carolina with a big 8.5-point head start.

Results-wise though stick with the Bucs and the overs with Carolina's defence last in points allowed and bottom three in pass and rush DVOA, but with Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard they're able to score points. Back Hubbard and Tampa Bay's in-form wideout Jalen McMillan to both score touchdowns in a 7/24.50 Bet Builder double.

Pick: Bucs

Sunday's NFL acca

Recommended Bet Back Rams, Bucs, Dolphins, Vikings win & Commanders -4.5 @ SBK 7/1

Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) at New Orleans Saints (5-1)

Match Odds: 4/51.80|1/12.00

Spread: Raiders -1.5

Total Points: 37.5

The Raiders ended a 10-game losing run last week in a scrappy one with the Jags, while the Saints got shutout in Green Bay - you wouldn't trust either side really but Vegas coming in with that winning feeling could just be enough to get them over the line in a low-scoring ugly one.

Pick: Raiders

Tennessee Titans (3-12) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

Match Odds: 9/10|9/10

Spread: Jags -1.5

Total Points: 39.5

Two bad teams starting back-up quarterbacks three weeks after the Jags edged an offensive disaster of a game 10-6 in Nashville - this one does not spell instant classic. It's likely to be another messy game and on these occasions best side with the home team.

Pick: Jags

New York Jets (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Match Odds: 7/24.50|1/51.20

Spread: Bills -8.5

Total Points: 46.5

Aaron Rodgers is second-largest underdog of his career and Buffalo struggled against New England last week and are now out of the race for the AFC top seed - throw in defensive injuries and it's a spread I'm not over confident in. I am confident in Josh Allen getting back to his best and James Cook having another big game after successive 100-yard efforts - so the Bills should finish off an 8-0 home season to clinch the No.2 seed even if they don;t cover the sizeable spread. And with those defensive problems and the Jets looking more effective of late, the overs is in play.

Pick: Bills

Recommended Bet Back Bills to beat Jets & over 46.5pts @ SBK 13/10

Indianapolis Colts (7-8) at New York Giants (2-13)

Match Odds: 1/41.25|11/43.75

Spread: Colts -7.5

Total Points: 40.5

The Giants are a mess and can become the first team to ever go 0-9 at home in a season - but it would help their chances of getting the No.1 draft pick which will be the only saving grace of the season. The Colts are 6-1 against the spread versus teams below .500 - and last week they ran for a team record 335 rushing yards, the most in the league this season, and now face a Giants side allowing 142.5 yards per game on the ground. Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson should run for plenty.

Pick: Colts

Miami Dolphins (7-8) at Cleveland Browns (3-12)

Match Odds: 1/31.33|9/43.25

Spread: Dolphins -6.5

Total Points: 39.5

Cleveland averaging just nine points a game over the last three won't be anywhere near enough to keep pace with Miami, even if their faint play-off hopes are extinguished. The Miami run game will be tough for Cleveland to stop, and Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith has been vertually impossible to slow down recently - back him to score a touchdown at 21/10.

Pick: Dolphins

Green Bay Packers (11-4) at Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

Match Odds: 9/10|9/10

Spread: Packers -1.5

Total Points: 48.5

The Vikings are still chasing the NFC top seed but the Packers have been playing lights out of late and will look to avenge their narrow loss earlier in the season. Errors cost Green Bay last time but although they should cot them out this time, it's a tough away game and the Vikings know better than most how to win close games.

Pick: Vikings

Atlanta Falcons (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5)

Match Odds: 13/82.63|1/21.50

Spread: Commanders -4.5

Total Points: 47.5

Jayden Daniels pulled off a miracle against the Eagles as Washington won despite five turnovers - they won't win many more games with that many mistakes but they can improve on that to bag a play-off spot and home win here. Four straight Washington home games have gone over and with their offence the way it is I'll back them to make it five as Atlanta are playing to win their division so will be going all-out to win this one too.

Pick: Commanders

Detroit Lions (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

(Tuesday 01:15)

Match Odds: 8/151.53|6/42.50

Spread: Lions -3.5

Total Points: 50.5

Going for the No.1 seed in the NFC is motivation enough, but being back in San Francisco where they blew a big lead to miss out on the Super Bowl offers even more incentive. And the 49ers have little having been eliminated from the play-offs last week.

Detroit are 7-0 on the road and with the Niners battered, bruised and out of the running they'll not be able to match the intensity of Dan Campbell's men.

Pick: Lions