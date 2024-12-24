NFL Week 17 Christmas Predictions & Tips: Back festive victories for Chiefs & Ravens

You think the NFL takes a Christmas break? Think again! As there's two huge games to enjoy with your turkey sandwiches along with a bonus game late night on Boxing Day stretching into Friday morning.

The NFL has not held back either with the two Christmas Day games Netflix has splashed out a huge amount of cash on showing, with the champion Kansas City Chiefs in action against the tough Pittsburgh Steelers kicking us off.

Then the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Houston Texans, before the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears lock horns in the early hours of Friday UK time.

It's the penultimate week of the season too so there's plenty on the line.

NFL Week 17 Christmas schedule

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

Christmas Day 18:00 GMT

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 5/42.25

Spread: Chiefs -2.5

Total Points: 44.5

We get the champs on Christmas Day but don't expect a bonanza of points, this will be a defensive arm wrestle between two of the more stifling units - the Chiefs rankings third allowing 18.5pts a game and Steelers sixth with 19.9. Pittsburgh have been taken apart in the last three games though so that will be a worry.

The Chiefs are one of just a handful of teams not to score more than 30 points this season, but 27 against Houston on Saturday was a good marker and with Marquise Brown able to make his debut that gives them more juice in the passing attack. If George Pickens returns that'll be huge for Pittsburgh to also give them a deep threat.

I'll take Brown to have a 20+ yard catch at 1/12.00 as my player prop though. He had a 20-yarder in his debut last week and they'll open him up here.

Both defences can stop the run and on a short turnaround this will be low-scoring with just the odd big play making the difference - and after 16 straight one-score wins you can't back against the Chiefs adding another, which would lock-up the number one seed in the AFC.

Pick: Chiefs

Recommended Bet Back Chiefs to win & under 43.5pts @ SBK 23/10

Baltimore Ravens (10-5) @ Houston Texans (9-6)

Christmas Day 21:20 GMT

Match Odds: 2/51.40 | 2/13.00

Spread: Ravens -5.5

Total Points: 46.5

There should be clear daylight between these two with Baltimore far better on offence - Houston have one of the better defences in the league but without Tank Dell, CJ Stroud will find it really tough to keep pace with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers.

If the Texans can lock them down early then, on a short week, it could get into a scrappy game, which is the only way the hosts could see any joy, but Baltimore are chasing a division title while Houston have theirs already sewn up and you wonder if that extra determination could play a part down the stretch.

Henry had 162 yards against Pittsburgh, and while his useage may be down on a short week he's worth looking at to go over his rushing yards line of 91.5 and scoring a TD in a 6/42.50 Bet Builder double (don't forget all betfair customers get a free bet builder or acca this Christmas/Boxing Day). He's not found paydirt for four games so you can bet he'll be desperate to get in the end zone on Christmas Day.

Houston have a decent secondary but Jackson has two great tight ends in Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews and Andrews is the man to back here at 6/42.50 anytime touchdown scorer.

Pick: Ravens

Recommended Bet Back Mark Andrews anytime TD/Baltimore to win @ SBK 5/2

Seattle Seahawks (8-7) @ Chicago Bears (4-11)

Friday 27th December 01:15 GMT

Match Odds: 8/151.53 | 6/42.50

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Total Points: 43.5

It's a must-win for Seattle to stay in the play-off hunt and the Bears just look like a beaten team as they limp towards the end of the season on a run of nine straight defeats.

They've averaged just 14 points a game since firing their head coach and that just won't cut it against a hungry Seahawks side that's a better team on the road - going 5-1 on their travels this season.

Caleb Williams looks liks he's had enough of his debut season and even the Bears defence hasn't shown any bite in recent games - nothing is easy in the NFL but Seattle really need this one - and that will count. They're easily good enough to win by a touchdown.

Pick: Seahawks