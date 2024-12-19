NFL Week 16 Predictions & Tips: Back Eagles & Ravens to fly & 11/1 Sunday acca

Eagles will run over Commanders again

We landed a nice 11/26.50 acca last week and 11-5 with the picks so overall not too bad, and now we move on to Week 16 in the NFL and the home stretch with just three games to go for teams to book the remaining spots in the play-offs.

There's a huge AFC North battle in Baltimore and the Chiefs may be without Patrick Mahomes in two games on Saturday, before play-off spots are up for grabs on Sunday.

So here's the picks and details of this week's 11/112.00 NFL acca for Week 16....

NFL Week 16 Schedule

Denver Broncos (9-5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

(Friday 01:15am GMT)

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | [4/6 ]

Spread: Chargers -2.5

Total Points: 42.5

An intriguing divisional battle with both sides closing in on the play-offs - Denver can book their spot here on Thursday with a win, which I fancy despite them being road underdogs.

The Bucs dismantled the Chargers here on Sunday, and although Jim Harbaugh will get them playing better they've hit a slump at just the wrong time.

Bo Nix wasn't good for Denver on Sunday with their win being all down to the defence, and with neither team really being able to run the ball this could be a spotty game - the under is well in play here and I'll back the team with four straight wins.

Pick: Broncos

Recommended Bet Back the Broncos to beat the Chargers SBK 6/5

Houston Texans (9-5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

(Saturday 18:00 GMT)

Match Odds: 6/42.50 | 8/151.53

Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Total Points: 42.5

The Texans are favoured by those who believe Patrick Mahomes won't be able to play, leaving the Chiefs with Carson Wentz at QB, but I'll take KC even with their back-up under centre.

Defence has been KC's strength the entire season and they can run it with Isiah Pacheco back in what's set to be a cold and blustery game - just Houston's third outdoor game all season.

Houston's offence has spluttered so this is another game for the unders with the Chiefs winning another tight one.

Pick: Chiefs

Recommended Bet Back Chiefs to beat Texans & under 39.5pts SBK 12/5

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) @ Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

(Saturday 21:30 GMT)

Match Odds: 9/43.25 | 1/31.33

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Total Points: 45.5

Lamar Jackson has lost his last four starts against Pittsburgh while Baltimore average just 13.8pts a game against Mike Tomlin's Steelers over the last eight, of which Baltimore have lost seven.

The underdog has a great record of covering (24-6-3) in the John Harbaugh-Tomlin rivalry and giving Tomlin almost a touchdown seems a gift, but without TJ Watt I'm not sure even Tomlin can keep pace.

Pick: Ravens

New York Giants (2-12) @ Atlanta Falcons (7-7)

Match Odds: 3/14.00 | 2/91.22

Spread: Falcons -7.5

Total Points: 42.5

The Giants have lost nine in a row and look woefully outclassed, so Atlanta have picked a cushy spot for rookie Michael Penix Jr to take over from struggling Kirk Cousins.

Some growing pains are to be expected so Atlanta may not cover this spread, but the win shouldn't really be in doubt.

Pick: Falcons

Detroit Lions (12-2) @ Chicago Bears (4-10)

Match Odds: 1/31.33 | 9/43.25

Spread: Lions -6.5

Total Points: 47.5

Detroit are decimated by defensive injuries so Caleb Williams could get some joy against the team they should've beaten on Thanksgiving that cost Matt Eberflus his job.

But the Bears have lost eight straight, the last two badly, and Jared Goff's Detroit offence remains the top scorers in the league with 32.8pts a game. They're 11/102.11 to get 30-plus points again here.

Detroit should cover this one behind a big game for Jahmyr Gibbs with fellow running back David Montgomery out for the season. Gibbs had 87 yards from just nine carries against Chicago last time out.

Pick: Lions

Recommended Bet Back Lions to get over 29.5 points vs Bears SBK 11/10

Cleveland Browns (3-11) @ Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

Match Odds: 11/43.75 | 1/41.25

Spread: Bengals -7.5

Total Points: 46.5

Joe Burrow has three touchdown passes in six straight games and the Bengals have beaten the Browns by an average of 15 points over the last two home games.

Cleveland are starting Dorian-Thompson-Robinson at QB and are missing Nick Chubb, so they'll have nowhere near the firepower to match Burrow even if their defence limits him.

Pick: Bengals

Tennessee Titans (3-11) @ Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

Match Odds: 13/82.63 | 1/21.50

Spread: Colts -3.5

Total Points: 42.5

They had 11 turnovers between them last week, but only the Colts looked to stand a chance of winning in Denver but for those costly errors. They're a better squad and still alive in the play-off hunt.

Pick: Colts

Sunday NFL acca

Recommended Bet Back Vikings & 49ers to win, Eagles -3.5 & Colts -3.5 SBK 11/1

Los Angeles Rams (8-6) @ New York Jets (4-10)

Match Odds: 8/151.53 | 6/42.50

Spread: Rams -3

Total Points: 46.5

Three Rams wins in a row puts them top of the NFC West with not one Matthew Stafford turnover and just two sacks in that spell. Aaron Rodgers has improved and neither secondary is above average so we could have a few points here - but the Rams look a bit too strong.

Pick: Rams

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) @ Washington Commanders (9-5)

Match Odds: 8/151.53 | 6/42.50

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Total Points: 45.5

It's 10 in a row now for Philadelphia who are chasing the NFC top spot, and this lines up well for them with their defence allowing under 20 points in five of six and Jayden Daniels without two top receivers.

The Eagles ran all over Washington in their last meeting, Saquon Barkley rushing for 146 of their 228 yards on the ground and two TDs. Even if he's slowed by some soreness Philly should still run away with this one.

Pick: Eagles

Recommended Bet Back Eagles -3.5 against the Commanders SBK 9/10

Arizona Cardinals (7-7) @ Carolina Panthers (3-11)

Match Odds: 4/91.44 | 7/42.75

Spread: Cardinals -4.5

Total Points: 46.5

Carolina regressed last week with a stinker against Dallas after some more battling losses, while Arizona impressed against New England and should edge this one behind more power James Conner running

Pick: Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings (12-2) @ Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

Match Odds: 8/131.61 | 5/42.25

Spread: Vikings -3

Total Points: 43.5

Seattle's loss to Green Bay showed they're just a level below the elite teams, and the Vikings are certainly one of those - the Seahawks beind without Geno Smith against a sack-happy defence won't help either.

Pick: Vikings

New England Patriots (3-11) @ Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Match Odds: 6/17.00 | 1/101.10

Spread: Bills -14.5

Total Points: 46.5

Just a case of how many the Bills win by here - they're not about to allow 40 points for the third straight week against a Pats attacked averaging 17 a game. New England have lost four games by 14 points or more this season so even this lofty spread is well within reach for MVP favourite Josh Allen.

Pick: Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

Match Odds: 10/111.91 | 5/61.84

Spread: Raiders -1.5

Total Points: 40.5

Two bad teams playing bad football here as both would likely prefer a loss to help their chances of first pick in the draft. The Jags have a hint of more cohesion about them and with Vegas flip-flopping QBs we'll pick the dogs on the road.

Pick: Jags

San Francisco 49ers (6-8) @ Miami Dolphins (6-8)

Match Odds: 1/12.00 | 4/51.80

Spread: Dolphins -1.5

Total Points: 44.5

Both teams coming off bad losses, but the Niners had a mini-bye and Kyle Shanahan has more consistency from his offence than Miami have managed recently. I think the Niners defence limits Tua enough for the road win.

Pick: 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) @ Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

Match Odds: 1/21.50 | 13/82.63

Spread: Bucs -3.5

Total Points: 48.5

Dallas finally won last week, but they beat Carolina who aren't exactly the streaking Bucs after four straight wins with Baker Mayfield dealing and Mike Evans rolling. Dallas are 1-6 at home this season and even with Micah Parsons wreaking havoc Tampa Bay are too good.

Pick: Bucs

New Orleans Saints (5-9) @ Green Bay Packers (10-4)

Match Odds: 6/17.00 | 1/101.10

Spread: Packers -14.5

Total Points: 42.5

Green Bay can punch their play-off ticket with a win but covering this spread is a big ask even against the Saints. Jordan Love is 7-7 against the spread and with the Saints' run defence struggling Josh Jacobs should have another huge game in a pretty comfortable Packers win.

Pick: Packers