NFL Week 15 Predictions & Tips: Backing big wins for Lions & Steelers along with 11/2 acca

After a very decent 11-2 effort for our picks last week and a couple of winning bets, there's plenty more to look forward to in Week 15 of the NFL with two possibler Super Bowl previews on offer.

There's a battle for Pennsylvania and a ding-dong battle in Detroit that could even eclipse the shootout the Lions had with the Rams last week.

So let's not mess about and dive right in to a bumper Week 15 slate with every team back in action as he head down the stretch towards the play-offs..

NFL Week 15 Schedule

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

(Friday 01:20)

Match Odds: 6/52.20 | 4/61.67

Handicap: 49ers - 2.5

Total Points: 49.5

Another belter of a Thursday Night Football match with a play-off feel after both of these enjoyed huge wins on Sunday - but the Rams outscoring the Lions in a shootout has to count for more than the Niners beating up on a woeful Bears effort in San Francisco.

That excellent Brock Purdy display Sunday will boost confidence though, so watch for George Kittle and Jauan Jennings to have big games again, especially if the Niners are down to their fourth string running back so have to throw it more.

LA have an advantage there with Kyren Williams flying, but it's having Cooper Kupp and especially Puka Nacua back that's provided the springboard for Matthew Stafford, especially at this time of year as he's more productive in December than Santa Claus himself.

Stafford is 10-1 in December since joining the Rams, with the only loss coming in overtime in Baltimore last year, so I'm happy to back him as an underdog here but also like a player props Bet Builder of Jennings & Nacua to score touchdowns and Kittle over 58.5 yards at 9/110.00.

Pick: Rams

Recommended Bet Back Rams to bat the 49ers @ SBK 6/5

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Match Odds: 11/102.11 | 8/111.73

Handicap: Lions -1.5

Total Points: 54.5

There was a bit of the Joe Burrow in Josh Allen's historic display last week, generating six touchdowns and zero turnovers yet still losing to the Rams. Teams who've done that in the past went 245-0 until last week, I mean what more does he have to do?

Well, he may need more of the same as the Bills are 1-3 on the road against teams currently with winning records, allowing 28 points a game, and have been across the country and back before facing the top scorers in the NFL at home - who've also had three days extra rest! Nothing Allen does would surprise me these days but the odds are stacked against him.

The only two teams averaging over 30 points a game on offence in the NFL will combine for a shootout here, to even cover one of the biggest points totals we've seen for a while - but Detroit's ability to control the game with their two-headed rushing attack could be the key difference.

I've no doubt Allen will star, especially with his legs so a rushing TD and his rushing yards are worth backing against a defence vulnerable to mobile QBs, while I fancy David Montgomery to get more joy than Jahmyr Gibbs this time in Detroit's backfield.

Pick: Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Match Odds: 7/42.75 | 4/91.44

Handicap: Eagles -5.5

Total Points: 42.5

It's been 59 years since the Steelers last won in Philadelphia, going 0-10 since their last win in 1965 and they're underdogs again against this Saquon Barkley-powered Philly side.

Jalen Hurts has been almost non-existent as a passing threat, going under 180 yards in three straight games so it's all about stopping Barkley as Philly are 9-0 when he rushes for 100 yards. Pittsburgh are one of six teams allowing under 100 yards rushing a game though and gave Derrick Henry just 65 when they beat Baltimore.

Carolina were one dropped catch away from upsetting Philly last week and all these runs must come to an end so I'll pick Pittsburgh to bag the win, but I'll back them just to cover as their defence is elite, and add in tight end Pat Freiermuth's receiving yards as he's been pivotal the last few weeks.

Pick: Steelers

Recommended Bet Back Steelers +5.5 vs Eagles & Freiermuth over +33.5 rec yards @ SBK 5/2

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland Browns

Match Odds: 4/91.44 | 7/42.75

Handicap: Chiefs -4.5

Total Points: 45.5

A game-winning kick off the upright last week, so how will the Chiefs win yet another nail-bitter this week? They're 10-0 in one-score games and haven't covered as favourites in their last six, so backing the Browns at +4.5 at 9/101.90 makes a lot of sense here as they've already beaten Baltimore and Pittsburgh at home.

They've got a serious chance of another upset too. The Chiefs have trouble protecting Patrick Mahomes and Myles Garrett leads one of the best pass rushes in the league, while Jameis Winston should have no trouble finding in-form receiver Jerry Juedy against Kansas City's leaky and injury-hit secondary.

Winston's gunslinging approach does give opponents chances though, and the Chiefs are the Chiefs so you just can't pick against them finding another weird and wonderful way to get the job done.

Pick: Chiefs

Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks

Match Odds: 8/131.61 | 5/42.25

Handicap: Packers -2.5

Total Points: 46.5

Both sides will want to run the ball and force the other into dangerous throwing situations. Green Bay are the better side on paper but defensive injuries could impact them - and while they're great at turnovers they're not great at getting pressure and Geno Smith can deliver with a clean pocket.

Seattle's defence is also on the rise since the bye as they get the hang of Mike Macdonald's scheme and while the Packers are 4-2 on the road, five of those six have been one-score games. Given the circumstances I think the Seahawks are being slightly undervalued here.

Pick: Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

Match Odds: 2/51.40 | 15/82.88

Handicap: Bengals -4.5

Total Points: 46.5

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase continue to produce incredible performances, Burrow with 33 TD passes, 15 of them to Chase who could win the receiving triple crown - yet Cincy are 5-8 with the rest of the squad producing woeful numbers across the board (apart from pass rusher Trey Hendrickson).

Tennessee managed six points against a sorry Jacksonville defence last week, Will Levis has been sacked 24 times in five games and has a shoulder problem - there's no way the Titans can keep up with Burrow and Chase.

Pick: Bengals

Sunday's NFL Acca

Recommended Bet Back Bengals -4.5, Texans -2.5 & Broncos -3.5 @ SBK 11/2

Washington Commanders @ New Orleans Saints

Match Odds: 2/71.29 | 5/23.50

Handicap: Commanders -7

Total Points: 43.5

The Saints just about won at the hapless Giants last week but they've only scored 14 points the last two games and have now lost starting QB Derek Carr - which just doesn't add up to them troubling a rested Commanders off a bye with Jayden Daniels making a homecoming of sorts.

New Orleans are 3-4 at home and also struggle against the run, so Brian Robinson Jr's rushing yards are worth focusing on, as are Daniels' with some extra rest to get fully healthy he should be on the move again using his physical talents.

Pick: Commanders

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants

Match Odds: 1/61.17 | 15/28.50

Handicap: Ravens -14.5

Total Points: 43.5

Giants fans who flew a plane labelling their team a "dumpster fire" were probably being a bit harsh to dumpster fires after the way they lost to the Saints. Now the Ravens roll into MetLife after a bye week and angry after losing to the Eagles - that spells trouble and a big Baltimore victory.

So Lamar Jackson and especially Derrick Henry's props are the way to go here, as I'm always wary of spreads this big with garbage time a factor. As for the best match bets backing the Ravens -8.5 on the first-half handicap at 10/111.91 looks the play as they'll bounce out to a big lead in the Big Apple.

Pick: Ravens

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers

Match Odds: 6/42.50 | 4/61.67

Handicap: Panthers -2.5

Total Points: 42.5

The Panthers are favourites to win a game for the first time in amost two years and 34 games, and with good reason after their recent improvements - especially coming so close to beating Philly last week. Bryce Young looks a lot more comfortable but it's Chuba Hubbard and the run game that can really hurt this Dallas side.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas D bring plenty of menace in the pass rush, but Cooper Rush has largely underwhelmed and if Carolina run it like they can then he'll have limited opportunities to catch up.

Pick: Panthers

New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Match Odds: 4/71.57 | 11/82.38

Handicap: Jets -3.5

Total Points: 40.5

How much being eliminated from the play-offs last week has hurt Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will be a big factor here, as he played his best game as a Jet last week and has a friendly match-up with Jacksonville's awful pass defence. My guess is he'll go out to prove a point and Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson have plenty of success - but it's not a game you'd especially tune in to watch.

Pick: Jets

Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | 8/131.61

Handicap: Texans -2.5

Total Points: 46.5

Miami are 4-1 when they have 250+ passing yards, but Houston have only allowed that number twice this season, and are healthy after a bye week. They're the joint-best team against the spread in the first half and with that extra time to prepare expect them to jump out to a lead - and stay there. Back the Texans -1.5 first-half handicap at 10/111.91

Pick: Texans

Indianpolis Colts @ Denver Broncos

Match Odds: 13/82.63 | 1/21.50

Handicap: Broncos -3.5

Total Points: 44.5

Both teams coming off a bye usually means defences are better prepared so games go low on points - especially with an elite unit like Denver's having been torched by Jameis Winston, so expect them to tighten up and give Anthony Richardson all kinds of problems. Denver are 10-3 against the spread this season and have covered in the last seven.

Pick: Denver

Recommended Bet Back Broncos -3.5 against the Colts @ SBK 9/10

New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals

Match Odds: 15/82.88 | 2/51.40

Handicap: Cardinals -5.5

Total Points: 46.5

Confidence is wobbling with the Cards after three straight defeats, and Drake Maye off a bye can keep the Pats in this one. So I don't like Arizona to cover this spread at all, but behind James Conner's tough running they can keep their season alive with a narrow win.

Pick: Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | 8/131.61

Handicap: Chargers -3

Total Points: 46.5

The Bucs are back in business with three straight wins giving them top spot in the NFC South, but the Chargers are coming off a tough loss and I just don't think Jim Harbaguh will let them lose another one.

Pick: Chargers

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Match Odds: 9/43.25 | 1/31.33

Handicap: Vikings -7

Total Points: 44.5

The Vikings don't really do blowouts but they'll fancy one here after watching Chicago's disastrous trip to San Francisco last Sunday. The Bears can't do much worse here, can they? Well, they're now 0-6 on the road and have lost seven straight overall, while Minnesota are 6-1 at home and riding a six-game winning run. Hard to argue with those stats.

Pick: Vikings

Atlanta Falcons @ Las Vegas Raiders

Match Odds: 2/51.40 | 15/82.88

Handicap: Falcons -4.5

Total Points: 44.5

Atlanta have lost four in a row with Kirk Cousins throwing no TDs and eight interceptions - so he's playing for the Falcons' season and possibly his starting job in Vegas. The Radiers have lost nine straight and are swtching quarterbacks again, even the Falcons can't blow this one, surely?

Pick: Falcons