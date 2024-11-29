NFL Week 13 Predictions & Tips: Back star QBs to shine in battle of the birds & 6/1 Sunday acca

Cincy can scrape Steelers win at 3/1 4.00

Back Jackson & Hurts in 9/2 5.50 touchdown double

Back the Week 13 Sunday NFL acca at 6/1 7.00

We get an early start this week with the champion Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday looking to keep up their play-off charge after a huge scare last week.

The Eagles and Ravens clash in one of the big games of the week along with the San Francisco 49ers heading to what will be a snowy Buffalo for a must-win game against the Bills.

We went just 8-5 with the picks last week thanks to a few big upsets - notably the Browns, Titans and Cowboys - and it could've been worse as the Panthers nearly topped the lot when pushing the Chiefs all the way.

Let's take a look at this week's action...

NFL Week 13 Schedule

Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) @ Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

(Friday 8pm GMT)

Match Odds: 9/25.50 | 1/71.14

Handicap: Chiefs - 12.5

Total Points: 42.5

The Chiefs lost at home to the Raiders on Christmas Day last year and got out of jail against the lowly Panthers last week, so 12.5 points might be a lofty ambition considering KC haven't beaten anybody by 13 points all season.

Vegas have been awful during a seven-game losing skid, going down by double digits in two defeats after their bye. Aidan O'Connell coming in at QB actually lifts their chances of getting some big plays downfield, but there's no upset happening here.

I won't back the Chiefs to cover, but I'll back their star tight end - no, not that one - but Noah Gray (four TDs in two games) to maintain his scoring streak against a side ranked bottom eight against tight ends.

Pick: Chiefs

Recommended Bet Back Noah Gray to score a touchdown @ SBK 11/4

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) @ Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

(Sunday 6pm GMT)

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | 8/131.61

Handicap: Bengals -2.5

Total Points: 47.5

Joe Burrow continues to play at an MVP level (27TDs, 4 INTs) but the Bengals keep losing, and now they're in win-or-bust mode essentially to keep their season alive - while the Steelers suffered a snowy upset in Cleveland and need more from Russell Wilson to avoid double defeat in Ohio, which is almost unthinkable.

But Burrow thrives with his back against the wall, he's kept games close despite some defensive ineptitude and with a bye week to prepare I'll take them to improve their 1-7 record in one-score games so far this season.

Pick: Bengals

Recommended Bet Back Bengals to win by 1-6pts @ SBK 3/1

Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) @ Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

(Sunday 9:25pm GMT)

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | 8/131.61

Handicap: Ravens -3

Total Points: 51.5

The big game of the weekend and two Super Bowl contenders with pretty similar weapons - namely unstopbbale running backs Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley and dual-threat QBs Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson.

This game will all be about which defence can slow the other run game and which passing attack can just add enough big plays to pinch the win - either way it'll be close and is a bit of a coin toss for me, but Lamar at home just gets the edge.

Pick: Ravens

Recommended Bet Back Hurts & Jackson to score touchdowns @ SBK 9/2

San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills

(Monday 1:25am GMT)

Match Odds: 12/53.40 | 3/101.30

Handicap: Bills -6.5

Total Points: 44.5

There's a big snowstorm expected in Buffalo for Sunday night's primetime game which should make for great viewing for us but tough for the players - expect a low scorer where running the ball is key.

It's close to a must-win for San Francisco but injuries, including Brock Purdy, could cose them dear again. There'll be plenty of James Cook and Christian McCaffrey but it's actually Josh Allen's legs that will make the difference.

Pick: Bills

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons

Match Odds: 4/51.80 | 1/12.00

Handicap: Chargers -1.5

Total Points: 47.5

A big schedule advantage for Atlanta who had a bye week off while the Chargers make a long trip after playing on on Monday night, but we should get some points here with Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert under centre against two defences who struggle to get pressure.

JK Dobbins' injury is bad news for LA, so we'll take the rested Falcons and over 47.5 points at 13/53.60 as Herbert plays his part by slinging it about in what should be a shootout.

Pick: Falcons

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings

Match Odds: 11/82.38 | 4/71.57

Handicap: Vikings -3.5

Total Points: 44.5

The Cards power run game was stuffed in Seattle last week, and the Vikings have a run D themselves that will force Kyler Murray into doing the donkey work. Unders is the bet here as Minnesota edge a tight one.

Pick: Vikings

Sunday's NFL acca

Recommended Bet Back Colts, Seahawks, Bucs & Rams all to win @ SBK 6/1

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 6/52.20

Handicap: Colts -2.5

Total Points: 42.5

Anthony Richardson and Drake Maye both have some great skills but they're still inconsistent and the more capable run game of the Colts with Jonathan Taylor can prove the difference here in another candidate for the unders.

Pick: Colts

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Jets

Match Odds: 4/51.80 | 1/12.00

Handicap: Seahawks -1.5

Total Points: 42.5

A fine win over the Cardinals put the Seahawks back on top of the NFC West before this long cross-country trip. The Jets have had a bye so have a big advantage, but Seattle are improving and that confidence factor can carry them through. Aaron Rodgers is already talking about next season and that suggests the Jets may not have much fight left in them.

Pick: Seahawks



Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders

Match Odds: [15/8 | 2/51.40

Handicap: Commanders -6.5

Total Points: 44.5

The Commanders lost a third game in a row last week as 11-point favourites in a wild one against Dallas, while the Titans won as eight-point underdogs in Houston. I don't expect a repeat performance from either though.

Washington will cut out the mistakes and Jayden Daniels will lead a resurgence in the offence, while Will Levis remains prone to errors. Don't expect too many points here.

Pick: Commanders

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Match Odds: 1/21.50 | 13/82.63

Handicap: Texans -4.5

Total Points: 43.5

CJ Stroud's struggles are real, but if he can't prosper against the worst pass defence in the league then Houston really does have a problem. Back star receiver Nico Collins to take advantage to score a TD at 6/52.20.

Pick: Texans

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 6/52.20

Handicap: Rams -2.5

Total Points: 49.5

The Rams got beat up by the Eagles last week, but the Saints aren't the Eagles and their weaknesses in defence should be exploited both on the ground by Kyren Williams and the air with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

The Saints are at home and off a bye but LA is a better team all around so this looks one of the better options to cover the spread on Sunday.

Pick: Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Match Odds: 4/111.36 | 2/13.00

Handicap: Bucs -5.5

Total Points: 46.5

It's a dodgy spread to take on with how much the Panthers pushed the Chiefs all the way last week, but Baker Mayfield is cooking and has Mike Evans back, so I expect the Bucs to get the job done.

Bryce Young's uptick in production also means I'll take this one to go over the total points mark.

Pick: Bucs

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

Match Odds: 15/82.88 | 2/51.40

Handicap: Broncos -5.5

Total Points: 41.5

Bo Nix has been impressive of late, especially with the lack of turnovers, but Myles Garret and Cleveland's defence arrives after 11 days of rest after upsetting Pittsburgh.

Jameis Winston is great fun but this Denver defence is an elite unit and they'll do enough to win what could be a defensive arm wrestle of a game with under 40 points and more sacks than touchdowns.

Pick: Broncos