NFL Play-Offs: Detroit Lions favourites for Super Bowl glory

Chiefs & Lions get play-off bye as No.1 seeds

Lions 3/1 4.00 Super Bowl favourites

Ravens & Bills lurking in AFC play-off bracket

Lions favourites for Super Bowl success

From 32 we're down to 14 as the NFL enters the play-offs and the road to the Super Bowl in New Orleans begins, with double defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions bagging the top seeds meaning a first-round bye and home advantage throughout the play-offs.

And that means those two lead the betting, with the Lions just favoured at 3/14.00 possibly because of them playing in the NFC where it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles are their only major challengers - given how they disposed of the Minnesota Vikings on the final weekend.

Patrick Mahomes and his fellow starters took the final game off so he and the 7/24.50 Chiefs' biggest stars will have had three weeks rest before they start their bid for a historic third straight title. So will they be well-rested or ring rusty?

Kansas City also have two huge challenges in the AFC to contend with in the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, who are both 11/26.50 and led by MVP candidates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

The Bills are the only side to beat a full-strength Chiefs side this season while the Ravens were a toe away from beating the champs in the very first game of the season.

Wildcard Weekend fixtures & match odds

The Chargers are road favourites in the opening play-off game of the schedule, with the Houston Texans struggling to put everything together this season and benefiting from the NFL play-off system as they finished top of a weak AFC South containing three other sides without a winning record.

Division rivals Pittsburgh and Baltimore meet for the third time this season with the Steelers the biggest underdogs of the weekend after ending the season with four straight defeats while the Ravens won their last four.

The Denver Broncos beat up the Chiefs reserves to book their play-off ticket, and their reward is a tough road trip to Buffalo, where the Bills won every home game this season, while Green Bay vs Philadelphia is a repeat of their Week 1 clash in Brazil that the Eagles won.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has to recover from concussion but the team's attack will all be about Sqauon Barkley.

Exciting Washington rookie Jayden Daniels and all-action Bucs opposite quarterback Baker Mayfield should combine for a thriller in Tampa Bay while the Minnesota Vikings have to recover from their thumping in Detroit as they visit the Rams in LA.