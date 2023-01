#7 Dilly Dilly Philly - Parx Racing, R7 (19:37)

Dilly Dilly Philly had a productive 2022 and is weighted to go well in this starter allowance contest. She has a good record over this course and distance, whilst the expected strong pace should suit. Miss Peppina arrives here bang in form and is our second pick. Flashing Diamond can back up her last effort and make the first three as well.

#10 Girl Trouble - Parx Racing, R10 (20:58)

Girl Trouble has absolutely dotted up the last twice and has obvious claims of landing the hat-trick. She concedes weight all round but a repeat of her last two efforts should be enough. Majestic Creed scored by a wide margin last time and can chase the selection home up in class. Shiny Slam is another who demands consideration.

#1 Reign Of Fire - Turf Paradise, R6 (21:55)

Reign Of Fire was a comfortable winner last time and looks to have been found a good opportunity to follow up turned out again quickly. Shoe Game arrives here on the back of two placed efforts and looks the likeliest runner-up. Aprilinthepines could go well for minor money at a big price.