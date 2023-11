Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Madurai has shown plenty on his first two starts and appeals as the one to beat in this maiden. Standpoint gets class relief on his barn debut and can chase the selection home. Clancy O'Toole stretches out in distance and also demands consideration.

Depoli found one too good getting class relief last time and should take all the beating with a further drop in this spot. Young Squire has to be of serious interest given strike rate alone and is likely to go close too. Hotpot arrives a fresh horse after a break and is another who requires a closer look.

Isabella Smile has been knocking on the door of late and looks to have an excellent chance at the weights. Classy Sadie arrives here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the rest getting class relief. Mazal Eighteen also comes into the reckoning despite his forecast bigger price.