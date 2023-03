Exacting (Tampa Bay Downs R2, 17:55 GMT) has won twice here this winter and looks the safest choice. He has a good strike-rate in the context of this race and will be on the pace from the gate. Cuz gets class relief and will find this much easier. War Cross can round out the places.

Aunt Nadine (Tampa Bay Downs R6, 19:55 GMT) represents a barn with a strong record here and she must have a good chance on these terms. Let's Be Honest is making her debut for the same trainer and is also likely to be on the premises as well. Liking It Twisted deserves consideration attempting the hat-trick on first start for new connections as well.

Discreet Magic (Tampa Bay Downs R9, 21:25 GMT) reappears quickly after a much improved first run on turf last time and should make a bold show to go one better. G. T. Oh finished behind the selection last time but can go close if repeating second effort. Siciliano also makes the shortlist.