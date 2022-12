#2 Frosted Wild Ride - Parx, R2 (17:22)

Frosted Wild Ride hasn't been with her current trainer too long and is getting a marked drop in grade in this $7.5k claiming contest. Charlotte Webley is of interest on stable debut and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Outline is another who demands consideration.

#6 Majestic Creed - Parx, R3 (17:49)

Majestic Creed was wildly impressive last time and is sure to take all the beating once again as she goes for new connections in this starter allowance contest. Edward Madden is another that makes appeal on stable debut and should chase the selection home, while Shell Belle can also make the frame.

#4 Sovereign Change - Parx, R5 (18:43)

Sovereign Change wasted no time getting back to form when runner-up here last time and makes plenty of appeal to go one better. Horse Be With You is likely to be in the mix as well, while Clear Cut isn't entirely out of it either.