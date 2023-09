Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Where'd The Day Go was a comfortable winner at Hawthorne last time and looks the one to go with. Luckyinkentucky won over course and distance last time and appeals as best of the remainder. Midnight J J can round out the 1-2-3.

Aferdita has yet to fire in two starts for this barn but looks the clear pick at the weights here and should make a bold show to resume winning ways. Suiko enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can fill the runner-up spot. Heleonortiz can also make her presence felt.

All Bizz has returned in good nick and seems likely to take the beating in this low-grade claimer. Pretty Miss Penny earned her diploma last time and looks the likeliest runner-up. M. A. S. Scruves can't be discounted stretching out in distance.