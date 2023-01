Sir Aggravator (Tampa Bay Downs R1, 17:31 GMT) is a big player on barn debut and seems likely to take all the beating after a string of good efforts. Ask For Bode is now with a barn with a good record first off the claim and appeals most of the rest.

Ridin With Biden (Parx Racing R9, 20:31 GMT) looks sure to give another good account in his attempt to follow up his recent C&D success. Far Mo Power has paid their way at this venue before and could well emerge as best of the rest. American Patrol has an excellent strike-rate and is likely to be in the mix as well.

Thegirlfromireland (Tampa Bay Downs R9, 21:20 GMT) has a wide draw but the form of her two previous starts is working out very well and she gets class relief so is taken as the selection. Ella Frances is partnered by one of the top riders and is next on our list, while Lightress deserves a market check on debut.