#6 Patient Capital - Churchill Downs, R7 (20:47)

Patient Capital has a decent chance on these terms and should make a bold show. He's been holding his form well and can return to winning ways here. Zippin Gigi is in decent nick at present and appeals most of the remainder. Angkor also demands respect.

#5 Ego Man - Parx Racing, R8 (20:53)

Ego Man must have a good chance on these terms and looks to have a leading chance. He went wire-to-wire last time and may get another easy lead here. Easy Day should give another good account and is the pick of the remainder. Holdtheflight completed the hat-trick last time and commands respect for his new barn.

#6 Sinnin N Grinnin - Will Rogers Downs, R5 (21:10)

Sinnin N Grinnin hails from a barn with a great recent record here and has leading claims after her last two starts. Stablemate Patsy R is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and appeals most of the rest.