#5 The Angry Man - Parx, R1 (17:55)

The Angry Man has a decent chance on these terms and is the pick. Third on both starts this year, they are efforts backed up by the clock. Big City Ralph is of interest on barn debut if in the same vein as on his last few starts. Flight Risk also commands respect.

#8 Bourbon Bon Bay - Parx, R9 (21:31)

Bourbon Bon Bay returns after a lay-off and is the selection. Making her belated debut here last November, she bolted up in a maiden special weight by nine and three-quarter lengths, producing an effort which was underpinned by the clock. Kisses For Emily was a stakes winner here in March before facing tougher tasks the last twice, but she looks second best.

#6 Vacation Secret - Mountaineer, R5 (01:40)

Vacation Secret looks the clear pick at the weights and is up to winning this. The selection has returned in great heart this year, winning twice. Victory Royale is in decent nick at present and is also likely to be in the mix. Roses For Suzzett is another who is entitled to a second look.