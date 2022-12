#6 Final Episode - Tampa Bay Downs, R1 (17:30)

Final Episode can land the starter allowance that opens the card. A repeat of her stakes effort at the beginning of this month could make her very difficult to stop. Dixiemagic comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the remainder.

#4 Res Ipsa Loquitur - Turf Paradise, R2 (19:54)

Res Ipsa Loquitur has a decent chance on these terms and should make a bold bid. He goes well at this level and is expected to make amends for a narrow defeat last time. Pops Awesome finished one place behind the selection last time and can chase him home again. Caucus Rules deserves some consideration too.

#1 Sandy Dude - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (20:00)

Sandy Dude looks the clear pick at the weights and appeals as the one they all have to beat. His second here last month appeals as relatively strong form in the context of this level. El Policia can't be discounted for the forecast.