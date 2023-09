Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Parx Racing - 17:40 (R1) - Back #2 Neigh Dude

Neigh Dude looks best at the weights and can return to winning ways dropping into this lowly claimer. Rudy Rod should be sharper for the recent run and can make his presence felt. Little Harbour is also entitled to be on the premises.

Finger Lakes - 19:13 (R3) - Back #5 Special Pal

Special Pal was beaten just a neck on debut here and can make amends at the second time of asking. Joyful Departure has been working well in preparation for her racecourse debut for a barn with a strong first-time-out record and can chase the selection home. Rubys Mission may have to settle for minor money once more.

Finger Lakes - 20:40 (R6) - Back #1 Lieutenant Sam

Lieutenant Sam drops into a low-grade claimer and has an excellent chance at the weights. Matt Doyle should find this easier than of late and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Angelic Mission can't be ruled out of it either.