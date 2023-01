#7 Tribord - Parx Racing, R4 (18:16)

Tribord is turned out again quickly and gets the verdict. She goes well at this track and also gets class relief. Wendy's Fine Wine has to enter calculations on strike rate here alone and is attempting to follow up from last time. Oui Madame can see out the 1-2-3.

#7 Beauty Quist - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (18:54)

Beauty Quist has a decent chance on these terms and is up to winning this. With only four starts under her belt, there's every reason to suggest there's more to come. Moam is of interest on barn debut and appeals as best of the rest. Happy Ride has a lengthy absence to overcome but is another entitled to consideration.

#3 Melodious Singer - Penn National, R1 (23:00)

Melodious Singer has won four of her last five starts and should launch another bold bid in this. Katy The Cat can't be discounted at a price despite the return to sprinting. Terpeye may have to settle for another placed finish.