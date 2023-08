Best bets in the US from Timeform

Hawthorne - 23:45 (R3) - #7 Back Command Point

Command Point arrives here in a very good vein of form and has leading claims back at this level. Bloody Mary Mornin is back on the turf with class relief and is also likely to be in the mix. April's Gem also deserves consideration attempting to follow up from last time.

Hawthorne - 00:15 (R4) - Back #5 Shackleford Strong

Shackleford Strong hasn't looked back since joining this barn, winning four of his five starts. He's likely to go off from the front and could be hard to peg back. Try Try Again has been running well of late and can chase the selection home. Violent Gigi has a small break to overcome but is another who's entitled to a closer look.

Canterbury Park - 01:35 (R6) - Back #5 A Roze And Wine

A Roze And Wine has returned in good form and can quickly resume winning ways. She is better off at the weights this time with Criminal Record and can reverse the form of their last meet. Essential Bella had excuses last time and can make the first three.