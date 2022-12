Good Culture (Parx Racing, 17:49 GMT) has been consistent at this level since joining this barn and is taken as the selection. Edge of Glory gets class relief for a barn with a good strike rate here, while Kodapendent can bounce back after a flat effort last time.

Princess Sophie (Parx Racing R4, 18:16 GMT) was a clear-cut winner last time out and looks to have a fine chance of following up again. Gravitron has an excellent strike rate this year and the return to dirt won't be an issue, she can emerge best of the rest. Baby Gundin also commands a closer look.

Screen Saver (Parx Racing R9, 20:31 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights and is the obvious selection. It's been a while since he won but this doesn't look a deep race. Fire's Finale is turned out quickly after a respectable effort in the slop last time and looks second best.