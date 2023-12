Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#4 Confirmed Star - Parx Racing, R3 (17:59)

Confirmed Star has been placed on each of her three starts and sets a good standard in this maiden. Midnight Wonder has improved when each start and appeals most of the rest. Kate's Cuban Kiss ran well getting class relief last time and can see out the three.

#3 Didinger - Parx Racing, R9 (20:41)

Didinger has a good strike-rate and can follow up his success from last month over the longer distance. Adero could well come out best of the remainder getting class relief and he holds Yodel E. A. Who on their meeting two back.

#4 Vivir Con Alegria - Delta Downs, R8 (22:11)

Vivir Con Alegria is a stakes winner in South America but is winless from five starts in the US. However, he looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance and can go one better than last time. Marks Promise was in good form prior to latest outing and is our second choice on that basis. Crooked Fellow also demands consideration on pick of his efforts.