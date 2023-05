#2 Uncle Vic - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:15)

Uncle Vic must have a good chance on these terms and is the tentative selection. He away with a claimer here last time and is hard to shy away from here. Bijemini Slew has an absence to overcome but is of interest on barn debut and is taken for the forecast.

#3 Rose of Ekita - Will Roger Downs, R1 (19:00)

Rose of Ekita looks the clear pick at the weights and could be the one to beat. She won a similar contest last month and can repeat the dose. River Liberty has less on plate here than in last race and appeals as best of the rest.

#2 All Eyes On You - Parx Racing, R7 (20:26)

All Eyes On You ran well in a similar contest last time and holds most appeal to score just a second career success. Praetorian Guard is from a barn going great guns and can chase the selection home. Fletcher should find this easier than last time and can see out the 1-2-3.