#4 Braces - Delaware Park, R2 (18:00)

Braces will be hard to beat on these terms and is the selection. He's had a good year since switching to the dirt, never out of the places on three starts, and can regain the winning thread. Midnight Trick drops in distance and can emerge best of the remainder, whilst Any Minute makes up the three.

#3 Investment Grade - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:10)

Investment Grade looks the clear pick at the weights and can land a second success for this yard. Off the track four months after winning in April, she's turned out again quickly after hitting the board on a recent run and is taken to make amends. No Stone Unturned appeals as best of the remainder.

#4 Illusion of Hope - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

Illusion Of Hope seems likely to take the beating in this contest. Placed five times, this looks a good opportunity to finally get off the mark. Mi Yayis is turned out quickly after finishing third on turf last time and should also go close back on dirt. Adriana Es Bonita is another to consider.