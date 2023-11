Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Hard Sting represents a powerful barn and looks the one to beat in this lowly claimer. Artistic Reason is on the way back to form judged on latest effort and should give a good account if on the pace again. Causalistic generally gives his running and can see out the 1-2-3.

Dunphy represents a trainer going well at present and looks the clear pick getting class relief. Family Factor takes a steep drop in class in this race and appeals as best of the rest back on the dirt. Neon Deion finished behind the selection last time and may have to settle for another minor role.

Wicked Review gets significant class relief in this spot and, if over his most recent effort, can add to his sole career success. Omega Gold is facing an easier assignment than last time and could well be the one to take advantage should the selection underperform. Born Happy got back on track last time and also requires respect.