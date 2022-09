#3 Spectacular Kid - Parx Racing, R7 (20:37)

Spectacular Kid looks the clear pick at the weights. The seven-year-old hasn't won for a long time but can take advantage of the class relief here. Last Investment is likely to be on the premises too, whilst Give Me Two Steps can't be discounted after dead-heating for first last time.

#1 Father Walsh - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:37)

Father Walsh will be hard to beat on these terms and is the one to beat. He gets significant class relief here and can add a third success to his tally. Waheel is attempting to follow up and can come out best of the rest. Production Credit is also a contender back in calmer waters.

#3 Laban M Mo - Finger Lakes, R7 (20:52)

Laban M Mo comes here in good form and should make a bold show to resume winning ways. He won a similar contest over course and distance back in June and got back on track last time. Shared Success bolted up here last month and is also likely to be on the premises, whilst Doc Advantage shouldn't be ruled out either.