Artie My Boy (Mountaineer Park R3, 00:50 GMT) is less up against it on this occasion and holds better claims than most. He was never involved when slowly away in an allowance contest last time and can quickly resume winning ways here. Summer Retreat represents a barn in tremendous order at present and can chase the selection home. Kickstarter commands a closer look as well.

Atomic Rose (Delta Downs R6, 01:15 GMT) was narrowly denied on barn debut over course and distance last time and will be hard to beat on these terms. Chaos Magic may just find the selection too good once again but is taken to emerge best of the rest. Fort Pike also makes the short-list.

I'm The Money Man (Charles Town R4, 01:25 GMT) repeated his debut third when stepping into stakes company last time and can get off the mark back against maidens. Ziggy Stardust is taken to complete the forecast for a dangerous barn/jockey combination.