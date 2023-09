Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#7 Mineola Mike - Penn National, R1 (23:00)

Mineola Mike has been running creditably of late in better races and could be the one to beat returning to the bare one mile distance. Red Devolution may find this an easier assignment than of late and is next on our list. City of God is another who demands a closer look.

#2 Ghost of Genevieve - Canterbury Park, R3 (23:05)

Ghost of Genevieve was a runaway winner last time and can follow up again if in the same form. Maiden Rock is less up against it on this occasion and has form in the book, she is taken for the forecast. Texas Twinkies could go well after a break.

#5 Jrue Breeze - Canterbury Park, R10 (02:35)

Jrue Breeze took a step back in the right direction at this level last time and seems the one they have to beat. Direct Action can be forgiven his last run and is the pick of the remainder on previous efforts. Eyes Flying Bye also demands a closer look on first start for new barn.