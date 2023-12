Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#5 Lil' Late Luck - Parx Racing, R1 (17:05)

Lil' Late Luck found only one too good last time and looks the one to beat in this contest. The Furmanator can also go close getting class relief. Incomparable could go well at a big price if back on song.

#5 Jersey Gregg - Tampa Bay Downs, R1 (17:50)

Jersey Gregg has an excellent chance at the weights in this company and has leading claims to finally earn his diploma. Unxpected Tiger has been knocking at the door recently and should give another good account. Etretat is another who demands consideration.

#6 Irish Exit - Parx Racing, R8 (20:14)

Irish Exit is expected to blossom in his new surroundings and holds most appeal on first start for this strong barn. Roadtriptonowhere is in decent nick at present but may find only one too good once again. Roan Mountain may have to settle for minor money.