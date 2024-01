Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#3 Bunny Bonus - Parx Racing, R2 (17:32)

Bunny Bonus gets class relief and is difficult to overlook in view of strike-rate, so gets the vote. Gormley Girl could go well at a much bigger price but may have to settle for second. So Softly ran well last time and can grab another placed finish.

#2 Whiskey Prize - Parx Racing, R3 (17:59)

Whiskey Prize was beaten just a neck last time and looks capable of earning his diploma on these terms. Last Dream must get back on track after two below-par runs but has form in the book that make him of interest, while Birthday Bond Rob merits a closer look as well.

#6 Thethrillofvictory - Gulfstream Park, R3 (18:10)

Thethrillofvictory has joined an expert yard with similar types and looks sure to be thereabouts with his trainer in such good form. Hollywoodhellraisr was a clear-cut winner when last seen in June and could well come out best of the rest. Spettro also requires a closer look on barn debut.