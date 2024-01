Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#3 Try Harder - Parx Racing, R3 (17:59)

Try Harder has done little wrong in three starts and appeals as being the one to side with. Nuedorf won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and can emerge best of the remainder back in a claimer. Empty My Pouch proved himself on dirt last time and should be thereabouts as well.

#4 Coalville - Parx Racing, R7 (19:47)

Coalville can take advantage of what looks a good opportunity to finally get off the mark. Tricolour finished one place behind the selection last time and may have to settle for chasing him home again. Marty's Magic has pieces of form that make him of interest and can see out the 1-2-3.

#5 Beyond Best - Parx Racing, R9 (20:41)

Beyond Best usually gives his running and has leading claims to resume winning ways in this contest. Rhumjar represents a barn in tremendous order at present and is likely to be on the premises as well. Batter Up Bud may have to settle for third again.