#3 Maythehorsebwithu - Parx Racing, R3 (18:19)

Maythehorsebwithu is holding his form well and appeals as the one to beat on these terms. He takes a slight drop in class and is making a quick return to the track. Epic Luck has less on his plate here than in his last race and should chase the selection home.

#5 Thats Pretty Nice - Finger Lakes, R4 (18:42)

Thats Pretty Nice must have a good chance on these terms and seems the one they have to beat. She's won three times and this looks a nice spot. Salsa Rita is of interest on barn debut and should also give a good account, whilst No Stone Unturned isn't out of it either.

#6 Briggsey - Remington Park, R1 (20:30)

Briggsey seems to be creeping closer and is worth chancing. He should be hard to beat on these terms and has better claims than most. Country Caper reappears quickly after running his best race and looks the one for the runner-up spot.