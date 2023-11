Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Orbiting The Sky - Mountaineer Park, R1 (00:00)

Orbiting The Sky has been knocking on the door of late and seems likely to take the beating. One Night Stand has won here recently and should find this easier than on barn debut last time. Mongolian Mission merits respect as well.

#4 Yo Yo Mon - Mountaineer Park, R2 (00:25)

Yo Yo Mon has an excellent chance at the weights and should take the beating back in this basement grade. Valerie First is from a barn going well right now and can emerge second best. Bali Balifly merits respect as well.

#1 Best Choice Baby - Mountaineer Park, R8 (02:55)

Best Choice Baby has been running well of late and is of major interest in this spot on barn debut. Lone Leader arrives here chasing the hat-trick and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Crack The Moon can follow the first two home.