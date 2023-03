#3 Malibu Star - Parx Racing, R5 (19:28)

Malibu Star has hosed up the last twice over course and distance and is hard to oppose attempting to complete the hat-trick. Exit Right also arrives here on the back of an impressive success last time and is the one for the forecast. Brett's World can't be completely discounted given his barn's record here.

#3 I'm Noble - Turf Paradise, R2 (20:25)

I'm Noble was caught late on last time and has a decent chance on these terms to finally break his maiden. Mister Mafioso drops into maiden claiming company for the first time and can fill the runner-up slot. John's Kid can see out the 1-2-3.

#3 Knight Eyes - Turf Paradise, R8 (23:21)

Knight Eyes is less up against it on this occasion and looks sure to be thereabouts. Third on debut, she disappointed last time but can handle this class relief. K P Harry Kitty returns to dirt on barn debut and ought to go close if back on track. Boosical Lady also demands a closer look.