#6 Working Girl - Finger Lakes, R6 (20:25)

R Working Girl comes with more pros than cons and looks to have good claims. She's been running creditably and is taken to regain the winning thread with class relief here. Clifden Punch can't be discounted and should also go close. Miss Gold Medalist also commands respect.

#1 Acalteque - Finger Lakes, R7 (20:52)

Acalteque has won his last four and can go in again. After completing a hat-trick in claimers, he won an allowance by five and a quarter lengths here last time and can continue his run in similar class. Panama Paul enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can emerge second best back on the dirt. Nueva York is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#7 Onlygodcanjudgeme - Parx Racing, R8 (21:04)

Onlygodcanjudgeme can finally get off the mark if back to the form of his second on seasonal reappearance here in June. He found allowance company too hot last time, so calmer waters may see him to better effect. Marvelousmoondance has a leading jockey booked and rates a live contender, whilst Tequilamademedoit can't be ruled out.