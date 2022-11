#4 Southern Runner - Parx, R1 (16:55)

Southern Runner hasn't been at his best on his last few starts but is getting a marked drop in class in this low-level claimer and looks the one to beat. Mizzen Man arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be in the mix too, while Pop Pop Susi isn't out of it either.

#4 One Wild Woman - Parx, R2 (17:22)

A wide-margin winner here in September, One Wild Woman has been knocking on the door since and makes plenty of appeal. World Party has a superb record at this venue and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Princess Kaira also demands respect.

#8 Rob The Rich - Parx, R8 (20:04)

Rob The Rich has been well beaten on his last two starts but was probably flying too high in those contests and is taken to bounce back to form now he's back in a more realistic grade. Hoopla is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the opposition, while Johnny Ritt is also an interesting runner.