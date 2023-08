Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Throwing Stones rarely runs a bad race and can build on her seasonal reappearance last month to get back to winning ways. Lady Teuflesberg gets significant class relief and can give the selection most to do. No Stone Unturned won last time and should give another good account.

Everyoneloveslinda has run some good races at the stronger New York tracks and has an excellent chance at the weights here. Fabricate was an emphatic winner on penultimate start and looks the one for the runner-up spot. Remoane can see out the 1-2-3.

Royal Suspect recently completed the hat-trick and promises to take plenty of beating once more. Co Conspirator has been placed all three starts for this barn and may have to settle for minor money once more. Don't Poke The Cat was an easy winner of a claimer last time and also demands consideration.