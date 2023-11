Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#8 Back To D' Future - Parx R5 (18:53)

Back To D' Future was an impressive winner of a similar race to this one on her most recent start last month and has every chance of following up if in the same sort of form. Baby Fade hasn't been in the best nick of late but is capable of making the places if back to her best, while Mythreebutterflies is also considered.

#9 Box of Chocolates - Parx R6 (19:20)

Box of Chocolates hasn't been with his current barn too long and is more than capable of taking a race of this nature if back to the sort of form that saw him finish second at Monmouth in August. Large has been running well of late and is next best, while Steely Danza makes up the three.

#10 Take It To The Max - Parx R10 (21:08)

Take It To The Max was a good second over this C&D last time and looks the one to beat as he makes his first start for a new trainer in this low-level claiming contest. Riverview went off a bit too hard in front last time but will be a big threat if able to set a more controlled pace this time around. Peach B With Q is another that ran well last time and can complete the trifecta.