#4 Blunt Force - Parx Racing, R3 (18:34)

Blunt Force measures up well on plenty of counts and looks to have the best claims. Summary Judgment makes appeal on barn debut and deserves respect on the pick of her best efforts. Isabella Smile has won her last two starts and also commands scrutiny in a better race.

#5 Acela Express - Will Rogers Downs, R1 (19:00)

Acela Express is a previous winner here and she ships back north for this contest. This looks an easier assignment than last time and she appeals as the one to side with. Mo Aretha makes appeal on debut for a barn with a good record here and is taken for the forecast.

#8 I Cross My Heart - Parx Racing, R8 (20:49)

I Cross My Heart looks the clear pick at the weights and is the one to aim at. The four-year-old gets class relief here and should be hard to beat. Midtown Rose looks her barn's pick on jockey bookings and is entitled to go close. Sense A Million could outrun her odds for her new barn.