Jazz Hands (Turf Paradise R4, 21:25 GMT) arrives here in a very good vein of form and seemingly sets the standard. He could be difficult to catch if allowed an easy lead. Smiling Goodbye can't be discounted and could well come out best of the rest. Stand To is another that comes into contention.

Thirty Seconds Out (Turf Paradise R8, 23:21 GMT) must have a good chance on these terms and looks to have leading claims of following up from last time. Cashanova's losing run continues to stack up but at least he is proving consistent of late. Fort Langley is another not dismissed lightly.

Search Engine (Delta Downs R10, 23:40 GMT) gets class relief and should take plenty of beating. There should be a good pace which will set the race up for his run style. Royal Consort goes well at this track and a return to form can see him as the runner-up.