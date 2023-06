#6 Little Doyle - Parx Racing, R1 (17:40)

Little Doyle is of major interest dropping in class on barn debut and is the selection in a thin race. Charly's Choo Choo is a long-standing maiden but has pieces of form that make her of interest and appeals as best of the remainder.

#2 Loose Goose - Parx Racing, R3 (18:34)

Loose Goose wasn't beaten far on barn debut last time and is a confident choice to make amends here. Alta Fox's sole success came over today's distance and he can chase home the selection getting class relief here.

#5 Cuz Ur Pretty - Finger Lakes, R5 (20:11)

Cuz Ur Pretty has won three of her four starts very easily and seems likely to take all the beating once again. True Empress is one to take very seriously on first start for a barn firing on all cylinders at present and is taken to get second.