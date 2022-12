#1 Summer Is Hot - Delta Downs, R4 (20:19)

Summer Is Hot must have good prospects on these terms. She was back on track when second last time and can go one better. Chaos Magic arrives here in a very good vein of form and should go close too. Judge This Trip also commands respect.

#1 Tripper John - Delta Downs, R6 (21:15)

Tripper John brought up the hat-trick last time and should be hard to beat once again. He's drawn the inside gate and gets on well with this rider. Farewell Time looks the likeliest runner-up but has no room for error.

#2 Track Smart - Delta Downs, R7 (21:43)

Track Smart has joined a barn that have worked wonders with new arrivals and looks to have good claims. Building Home enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can come out best of the remainder. Harriet's Dream also commands scrutiny.