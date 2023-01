#1 Lady Phyllis - Turf Paradise, R4 (20:53)

Lady Phyllis has a rider in the plate who shines round here and she looks to have good prospects of another success at this level. Lexophilia attempts to follow up from last time and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Lila's Lucky Lady also demands scrutiny.

#4 Warren's Memorable - Turf Paradise, R7 (22:18)

Warren's Memorable is a big player on barn debut and could take all the beating having worked well recently. Miss Mensa returns to the dirt for a barn in form and looks the likeliest runner-up. Impulsus could go well at a big price.

#4 Barnfield - Turf Paradise, R9 (23:16)

Barnfield makes plenty of appeal for a barn in great form at present and jumps out as the one to beat. He gets significant class relief and is a confident pick. Tour The World has pieces of form that make him of interest and is the one for the forecast.