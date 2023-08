Best bets in the US from Timeform

BOY IS SHE A LADY has fewer question marks than most and looks the one to go with. My Sweet Summer starts out for a new barn with a good record here and can give the selection most to think about. Devilly can see out the 1-2-3.

RAGING BEAR has been placed on both starts since joining this barn and holds most appeal in this allowance contest. Action Point finished one place behind the selection last time and may have to settle for second best. Grand Gizmo showed plenty when second on dirt debut last time and also merits consideration.