#6 Unimpeachable - Parx Racing, R3 (17:49)

Unimpeachable is lightly raced for his age and is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate alone. His outside gate gives his rider options and he looks worth a wager. Doctor Doom reappears quickly after another good effort and appeals as best of the remainder.

#7 Speightster Red - Parx Racing, R5 (18:43)

Speightster Red has gone well here previously and looks to have the best claims. What's To Blame is less up against it on this occasion and is also likely to be thereabouts. Magnetron also commands respect on barn debut.

#2 Cuneo - Parx Racing, R7 (19:43)

Cuneo gets class relief and looks the one to aim at. He could well get loose on the front from his low draw and makes plenty of appeal. Hide The Ransom is facing an easier assignment than last time and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Splitzville can make the first three at a big price.