Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Achilles Heel wasn't at his best last time but he hasn't been with current yard too long and there's every chance he'll bounce back sooner rather than later. Midnight Cat has been knocking on the door of late and rates the main danger, while Sal N Louie is also respected.

Shell Belle was trapped wider than ideal when fourth in a better race than this last time and should appreciate the drop back in grade. Forest Maiden also enters the equation and is the pick for the forecast, while Moonlite In Heaven makes up the three to concentrate on.

Finally Captured set a pressured pace and faded last time but there's every chance he'll have things easier on the front end here and should go close if that's the case. Warrior's Vendetta is in better heart than recent form figures suggest and he may be the biggest threat, while Secret Alliance can also make the places.