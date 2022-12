Classy Sadie (Parx R3, 17:49 GMT) can enhance an already impressive strike-rate at this course and makes most appeal in this claimer. The Biggest One was a clear winner in the slop last time and can chase the selection home. Don't Tell Frankie also requires scrutiny.

Little Puck (Delta Downs R9, 22:39 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights and is a confident pick. He's had a few tries to shed the maiden tag already but gets class relief here against a rather modest looking bunch. Razz wouldn't have to be a superstar to be involved on debut.

Brix (Turf Paradise R10, 22:55 GMT) has made the move to a shrewd barn, gets significant class relief and is therefore an easy pick as the selection in this. Fort Langley could well emerge as best of the rest if taking to the turf. Move Over shouldn't be discarded either in the race for minor money.