#5 Victory Built - Finger Lakes, R4 (19:31)

Victory Built has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer and looks the one to aim at. This isn't a deep contest for the grade, and he holds strong claims away from the bigger New York tracks. Gimmedamoney was beaten just a nose in a similar contest last time and looks the one for the runner-up spot.

#1 Morning Matcha - Parx Racing, R9 (21:31)

Morning Matcha will be hard to beat on these terms. She's a stakes winner and has dipped into graded company, including when third in the Delaware Oaks last month. Will Lemon Dance won a similar contest here in June and is taken to get second.

#8 Fun Cool - Fort Erie, R6 (23:25)

Fun Cool has decent claims at the weights and is the selection. She makes her turf debut but her barn has been in fine fettle, so it's best to focus on that positive here. Freret comes here in a very good vein of form on the synthetics at Woodbine and is the second choice, whilst Lime also commands scrutiny.